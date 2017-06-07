video news

Special Dialogue with Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Dato' Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim





Dato’ Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim is Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, since 19 November 2013. Before being appointed as ambassador, he was a member of the parliament of Malaysia for Bayan Baru Constituency in Penang. In addition, Dato’ Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim is well-known as a businessman. He also sits on the board of several company, such as Green Peninsula Agencies, A. Dennys & Co. and NSSP Malaysia Sdn Bhd. He also served as a council member of the Penang Municipal Council, Deputy President of Penang Chamber of Commerce Industry and other numerous posts.