video news

Special Dialogue with Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Dato' Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim

Rabu, 07 Juni 2017 WIB



Dato’ Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim is Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, since 19 November 2013. Before being appointed as ambassador, he was a member of the parliament of Malaysia for Bayan Baru Constituency in Penang. In addition, Dato’ Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim is well-known as a businessman. He also sits on the board of several company, such as Green Peninsula Agencies, A. Dennys & Co. and NSSP Malaysia Sdn Bhd. He also served as a council member of the Penang Municipal Council, Deputy President of Penang Chamber of Commerce Industry and other numerous posts.

Komentar

Video Lainnya

Purwakarta Mempunyai Kualitas yang Mendunia

Dedi Mulyadi: Patung Macan Berasal dari Kisah Prabu Siliwangi

Dedi Mulyadi: Sunda Wiwitan, Ilmu Pengelolaan Alam Sunda

Dedi Mulyadi: Setiap Manusia Harus Saling Menghormati

Video Detik-Detik Polisi Dikeroyok Debt Collector di Bekasi

Special Dialogue with Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Dato' Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim

Ricuh Penertiban Pedagang Parcel di Cikini

Ratusan Ibu Saling Dorong Berebut Sembako Murah

Warga Serbu Bazar Pakaian Bekas Layak Pakai di Malang

Petugas Gabungan Gelar Razia Bus Bobrok di Sejumlah Wilayah

Perbaikan dan Pelebaran Jalur Solo-Sragen Jelang Arus Mudik

Polisi Bongkar Jaringan Prostitusi Online via Whatsapp

Jaksa: Berkas Perkara Firza Husein Belum Lengkap

Bareskrim Polri Geledah Pertamina

Share-image
Topik Populer
Okezone Hari Ini