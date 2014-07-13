JADWAL

2021-2022 pekan ini sudah dirilis. Sebanyak 16 pertandingan tersaji dari Selasa, 14 September 2021 malam hingga Kamis 16 September 2021 dini hari WIB.

Baca juga:

----------------------------------------

----------------------------------------

Selasa, 14 September 2021

Pukul 23.45 WIB

Rabu 15 September 2021

Pukul 02.00 WIB

Pukul 23.45 WIB

Kamis 16 September 2021

Pukul 02.00 WIB

Young Boys vs Manchester UnitedSevilla vs Red Bull SalzburgDynamo Kiev vs BenficaLille vs WolfsburgBarcelona vs Bayern MunichVillarreal vs AtalantaMalmo vs JuventusChelsea vs ZenitBesiktas vs Borussia DortmundSheriff vs Shahktar DonetskClub Brugge vs Paris Saint-GermainManchester City vs RB LeipzigAtletico Madrid vs FC PortoLiverpool vs AC MilanSporting Lisbon vs Ajax AmsterdamInter Milan vs Real MadridSelengkapnya simak Infografis diatas.