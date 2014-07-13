Bahkan, sejumlah big match tersaji. Setidaknya ada tiga big match yang digelar. Sebut saja laga Liverpool vs AC Milan, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich dan Inter Milan vs Real Madrid.
Berikut jadwal Liga Champions 2021-2022 pekan ini:
Selasa, 14 September 2021
Pukul 23.45 WIB
Young Boys vs Manchester United
Sevilla vs Red Bull Salzburg
Rabu 15 September 2021
Pukul 02.00 WIB
Dynamo Kiev vs Benfica
Lille vs Wolfsburg
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Villarreal vs Atalanta
Malmo vs Juventus
Chelsea vs Zenit
Pukul 23.45 WIB
Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff vs Shahktar Donetsk
Kamis 16 September 2021
Pukul 02.00 WIB
Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig
Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto
Liverpool vs AC Milan
Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax Amsterdam
Inter Milan vs Real Madrid
Selengkapnya simak Infografis diatas.
