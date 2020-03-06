JAKARTA – QS World University 2020 kembali merilis data pemeringkatan kampus. Sejumlah universitas bergengsi tetap berada di posisi teratas.

Berikut peringkat kampus yang berada di papan atas pemeringkatan dunia, seperti Okezone kutip dari laman QS World University, Jumat (6/3/2020).

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

2. Stanford University LogoStanford University

3. Harvard University LogoHarvard University

4. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

5. University of Oxford

6. University of Cambridge LogoUniversity of Cambridge

7. Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

8. Imperial College London

9. University of Chicago

10. University College London

Peringkat Universitas di Asia

1. National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapura

2. Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapura

3. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

4. Tsinghua University, China

5. Peking University Logo, China

6. Zhejiang University, China

7. Fudan University, China

8. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong

9. Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology Logo (KAIST), Korea Selatan.

10. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Hong Kong.

Peringkat Universitas di Indonesia 1. Universitas Indonesia (59) 2. Institut Teknologi Bandung (66) 3. Universitas Gadjah Mada (70) 4. Institut Pertanian Bogor (132) 5. Airlangga University (171) 6. Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember (198) 7. Bina Nusantara University (234) 8. Universitas Padjadjaran (236) 9. Universitas Diponegoro (281-290) 10. Universitas Brawijaya (301-350) 11. Universitas Hasanudin (401-450) 12. Univeristas Katolik Atma Jaya (451-500) 13. Universitas Katolik Parahyangan (451-500) 14. Universitas Sebelas Maret (451-500) 15. Universitas Syiah Kuala (451-500) 16. Universitas Telkom (451-500) 17. Universitas Udayana (451-500) 18. Universitas Islam Indonesia (451-500) 19. Universitas Pelita Harapan (501-550) 20. Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia (501-550)