Patroli Negara Bagian Minneapolis mengonfirmasi penangkapan tersebut dan mengatakan mereka yang ditahan dibebaskan "setelah mereka dikonfirmasi menjadi anggota media".

A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves - a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately.