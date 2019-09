Meski dikatakan melemah, Dorian akan tetap menjadi "badai yang kuat selama beberapa hari ke depan".

Grand Bahama is still feeling the impact of the Category 5 #HuricaneDorian. Based on reports out of Abaco, the devastation is unprecedented. Winds have decreased to 165MPH but Dorian remains an extremely dangerous storm. Our focus right now is rescue, recovery and prayer.