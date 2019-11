View this post on Instagram

What an honor to be @whitehouse on Tuesday to pray for @realdonaldtrump and our nation! We also were able to discuss the many great accomplishments under the leadership of President Trump. He continues to work tirelessly on behalf of the American people ... I call all believers to pray as the Word tells us .. “if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” 2 Chronicles 7:14 (Official White House Photo by Joyce Boghosian) #prayer #potus #nation #blessed #God #USA #WH