OTTAWA - Seorang snowboarder menempel di tebing selama dua jam setelah dia terjebak di resor ski Whistler Blackcomb di Kanada.
Video menunjukkan bagaimana snowboarder itu terjepit di tebing curam di area Spanky's Ladder, resor ski yang terkenal. Ia terlihat berdiri di permukaan batu untuk menjaga dirinya agar tidak jatuh.
Instruktur ski Olivier Roy, pelatih di Core Snowboard Camps di resor Whistler, berbagi video kejadian yang terjadi beberapa minggu yang lalu itu di Instagram.
Saya keluar dari zona Spanky Ladder di Blackcomb bersama kelompok yang saya latih, ketika kami melihat, seorang pria bertengger di tebing tidak ada jalan naik atau turun.
"Aku membawa kamera video, jadi aku bisa mendapatkan beberapa foto jarak dekat yang bagus untuknya," kata Roy menyitir Daily Mail, Jumat (21/2/2020).
Dalam klip itu terdengar seseorang berkata 'bertahanlah sobat!'.
Tidak jelas bagaimana pria tersebut bisa terjebak di atas batu. Padahal terlihat dalam video tidak ada jalan setapak di sekitar pria tersebut.
Akhirnya, enam sampai tujuh petugas patroli tiba dengan tali menyelamatkan pria itu. Dia dilaporkan tidak terluka karena insiden itu, dan pada hari yang sama sudah terlihat menikmati bir.
“Saya mendengar bahwa setelah 1-2 jam mereka berhasil mengeluarkannya dari sana. Dia terlihat kemudian minum bir dengan temannya di GLC. Dia baik-baik saja!” Roy menulis.
(fzy)